TD Securities Lowers Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCCAF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SCCAF opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

