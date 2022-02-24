Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 916.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

WD stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.75.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

