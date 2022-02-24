Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,700 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

