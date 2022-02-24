The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 22,175 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

MTTR opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.