Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 29.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innoviva stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

