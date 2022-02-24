CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE:CRH opened at $46.36 on Thursday. CRH plc has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

CRH Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.