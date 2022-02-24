The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 557,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

