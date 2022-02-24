ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,255 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 923.15%.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.