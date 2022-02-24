The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $446,000 in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playtika by 324.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

