Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,062 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

ZIM opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

