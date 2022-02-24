Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,235 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

