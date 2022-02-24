Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,090 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,525,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,456,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 261,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,300. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDYN opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

