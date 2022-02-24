Credit Suisse AG Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.79.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.