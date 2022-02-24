Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after purchasing an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

