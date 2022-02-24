Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,877 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

