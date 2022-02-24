National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

