Credit Suisse AG Has $887,000 Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

