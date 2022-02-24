Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.50 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

