Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells 3,427 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BL opened at $68.00 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

