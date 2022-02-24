Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($23.12).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.89).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,122.50 ($15.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

