JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.14.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

