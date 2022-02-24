Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $193.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

