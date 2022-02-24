British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,762.50 ($51.17).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.04) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,344.50 ($45.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £76.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($47.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,054.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,775.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

