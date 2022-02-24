Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

HEN3 stock opened at €73.22 ($83.20) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.15.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

