East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.04 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.