Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €187.08 ($212.59) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a one year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €183.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

