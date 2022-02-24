HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $659,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

UI stock opened at $234.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.75.

Ubiquiti Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.