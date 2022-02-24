Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,031,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $841.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

