Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VXRT opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

