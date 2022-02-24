Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $470.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.95 and a 200-day moving average of $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

