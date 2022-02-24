Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

