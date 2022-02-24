Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KTOS. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,064 shares of company stock worth $1,409,562 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

