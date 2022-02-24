Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.76

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 928620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

