Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.48. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

