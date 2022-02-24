Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day moving average is $495.63. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

