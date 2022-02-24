Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

SRG stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.