First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.