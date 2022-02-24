Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.78 million and a PE ratio of 341.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

