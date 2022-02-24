Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 50,121 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

