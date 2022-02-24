Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.00

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 5331259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,385.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is presently 1,191.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,063.62).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

