Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $553.40

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 553.40 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.71), with a volume of 51165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.61).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 611.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.