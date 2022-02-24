CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $196.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 196.20 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.72), with a volume of 389894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.72).

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.74) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.74) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.22. The stock has a market cap of £818.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, insider Lennart Sten acquired 40,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($120,767.03). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of CLS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($140,198.65). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,840.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.