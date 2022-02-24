Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 116,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 86,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

