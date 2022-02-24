SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.30 ($19.66).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €11.20 ($12.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

