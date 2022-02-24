The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.21).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.51 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.44. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.69 ($3.06).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

