STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.45 ($57.33).

Shares of STM opened at €37.45 ($42.56) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

