Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave (CVE:ENW) a C$1.65 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.65 price target on EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.65. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$1.65.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnWave will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

