Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.
Shares of NEN opened at $82.00 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $82.50.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
