Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Caesarstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.