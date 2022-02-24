Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

